Your grandma may have been smarter than you thought.
Those weird pickled watermelon rinds? Turns out the material in watermelon rinds and skin may lower blood pressure and offset some symptoms of diabetes and obesity, according to research by Neil Shay and his cohorts at Oregon State University’s Department of Food Science and Technology.
So far, the tests have been done only in mice. But if the watermelon supplement proves to work on humans, health benefits of the fruit already known to exist in its flesh will extend to its skin and rind — parts of the fruit generally tossed aside.
Additional research is now underway, but watermelon’s health benefits in mice were reported by Shay and five other researchers in November 2019 The Journal of Nutrition, a 92-year-old peer-reviewed scientific journal.
The OSU research comes at the behest of the National Watermelon Promotion Board, an arm of the USDA that supports research into health benefits and new markets for watermelon, including finding uses for the parts of the watermelon not used in juice and fruit production.
To be clear, Shay did not feed research mice grandma’s pickled watermelon rinds. Researchers fed mice dried and powdered rind, flesh and skin that was added to their unhealthy high-fat diet. Another group of mice were fed the same high-fat foods without the watermelon powder, and a third group was fed a healthy low-fat diet. Watermelon rind, in particular, turns out to contain a great deal of dietary fiber and has the potential to be used as a dietary fiber supplement.
This particular strain of lab mice will overeat when provided with a high-fat diet, Shay said. While normal mice will stop eating when they are full, these mice will overeat, and as a result develop conditions endemic to overeaters — high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. Those are three of 5 common conditions known scientifically as metabolic syndrome.
Specially bred lab mice are not the only critters who develop those conditions when they overeat. Approximately 70% of American adults are either obese or overweight, putting them at risk for the conditions of metabolic syndrome.
Initial research indicated that these gluttonous mice saw reduced serum insulin levels and a reduction of inflammatory fatty acids in the blood when the watermelon powder was added to their diet, compared to mice who were eating the same high-fat diet without the watermelon powder.
Researchers on several fronts are looking at the impact on obesity of other phytochemical (plant-derived) and fiber-rich foods.
Watermelon — with a worldwide production of 117 million metric tons in 2016 — is a ready source of raw material that could be used in the battle on obesity. Nine western states and Mexico alone produce approximately 2.5 million metric tons (5.36 billion pounds), according to the Western Watermelon Association.
Shay said there was already at least one known health benefit to eating watermelon — it’s a great source of citrulline, an amino acid that may help relax the blood vessels to reduce blood pressure.
“We decided to see what else we could find that’s good about watermelon,” Shay said. He also wanted to see what resources were available in the part of the watermelon most folks toss in the compost.
He wasn’t flying blind. For at least 10 years, Shay and his cohorts had been studying the effect of other food substances on the symptoms of metabolic syndrome. Shay originally came in 2010 to Oregon State from the University of Florida, where he had been a nutrition researcher. At 65, the professor has published nearly 50 research papers so far, most on some aspect of nutrition.
Although initial results with mice are promising, the real test will be to see if the power additive works for humans.
A follow-up to the current research is due to be completed later this year.
Meanwhile, there are no side effects, other than sticky hands, to eating fresh watermelon now.
NW watermelons
With just 2,000 acres in production, Oregon and Washington’s watermelon crop is a minor player on the world stage. On the local stage, however, it’s a summertime star.
Some of the world’s crop goes into juice and secondary fruit products, but most of the Northwest’s crop is sold fresh and whole. Although Umatilla Basin’s output is small, it’s reach is as far as Texas and Maryland, in addition to being prized in at Northwest barbecues and picnics.
Scott Lukas is at the forefront of OSU’s watermelon research that looks at organic drip injected treatments for soil-borne disease control, irrigation management and new grafting methods to reduce production costs.
Lukas and his co-authors describe the latest best practices in “Northwest Watermelon Production East of the Cascades,” a paper published in June 2020 and available in the OSU Extension’s catalog online, https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/pnw741. The 13-page paper describes the latest techniques for watermelon cultivation in the Northwest’s premier watermelon region – the sandy loam soils of the Columbia Basin.
Watermelons grown there typically ripen from early July to September.