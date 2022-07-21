An Israeli startup called Beewise has invented robotic hives that use artificial intelligence intended to help beekeepers manage pollinators and save honey bee colonies from collapse.

Colony collapse is a major problem. According to USDA, U.S. beekeepers on average lose 30% of their managed honey bee colonies annually. Threats to honey bee survival include the deformed wing virus, varroa mites, drought, pesticides and other pressures.

