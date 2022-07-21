GO Rebecca-Jovana1[88].jpg

Jovana Kovacevic, right, and Rebecca Bland study listeria in Oregon State University’s Portland laboratory.

 Stephen Ward/OSU

An Oregon State University researcher is helping save lives by investigating new techniques in agricultural food processing that prevent listeria.

Since Jovana Kovacevic’s birth in the 1980s, the lethal microbe has emerged as a serious threat to the food chain, now sickening and killing more people than botulism and salmonella combined.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you