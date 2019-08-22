We invite you to explore with us at the Sustainable Agriculture and Energy (SAGE) Center, a premier Eastern Oregon tourist attraction!
The SAGE Center combines an unforgettable learning experience while highlighting the technology and industry that drives our economy.
Education has never been more entertaining. The simulated hot air balloon ride is an 8-minute fly over of Morrow County. You can also try your hand at milking Tillie the Holstein cow, driving a tractor and planting corn, or play against family and friends on the “Later Tater” I-pad game.
While the planet is not getting any larger our population is and therefore, we have to continually improve efficiency in feeding our world. The message “your food doesn’t just come from the grocery store” is communicated through a variety of exhibits that show how it gets from farm to table.
The Center was a vision of retired Port of Morrow General Manager, Gary Neal and became a reality with funding contributed by industry partners, the Port and the State of Oregon. Opening in June 2013 and located in Boardman, Oregon, this innovative visitor center features several interactive, audiovisual displays that will highlight the technology used in food processing, farming, and the science behind alternative energy production.
At 23,000 square feet the SAGE Center hosts a 13,000 square foot two level exhibit space, 1,500 square foot catering kitchen, gift shop boasting quality craftsmanship from regional artisans, 214 seat theatre with excellent audio-visual system, and other displays while showing the economics of the county in a broad range.
In addition to serving as an interactive visitor center, the SAGE Center offers an event center for fundraisers, industry meetings and training sessions, wine maker dinners, civic and social gatherings as well as school related functions.
In 2017 the SAGE Center became home to one of eight Travel Oregon Welcome Centers statewide. And probably the most enticing reason to stop and visit would be the delicious Tillamook ice cream. Don’t delay and add the SAGE Center to your travel plans today!