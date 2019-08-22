Two types of hemp are grown for use in human and animal products — one type for grain to produce hemp seed as a food and another for extraction of CBD from the whole plant.
CBD is now included in many products for calming effects and its anti-inflammatory properties.
Tonia Farman and her husband, Gregg Gnecco, own Hemp Northwest in Hood River, Ore. They began making hemp seed oil in June 2018 and last December added CBD to some of their products.
“We get our hemp grain mainly from growers in the Northwest. We call it grain because if you refer to it as seed this usually means something you’d plant. Ours comes from a variety of sources because there’s just not enough of it. Last year we started getting it from the Colville Tribe in Washington state; they grew 120 acres of hemp and we were an active part of that enterprise. They are growing it for us again this year,” said Farman.
“We also get grain from North Dakota, Minnesota, and will possibly get some from Montana this year. We have all of it tested before we take possession. ... It can’t have THC levels above 0.3%. These farmers are growing types of hemp genetically selected as food products, which would not have high levels of THC,” she says.
The plants must be free of herbicides, pesticides, heavy metals or any other contaminants because hemp takes in everything that’s in the soil or environment.
“We test those plants or the grain from them after harvest,” she says.
There are no allowable pesticides for hemp in the U.S. so farmers are growing hemp organically. This is not always the case in other countries; imported hemp may contain contaminants.
“Thus we feel it is important to support American farmers’ products and build a regional supply chain. This will keep costs down and support our farmers as they add this crop into their rotation, and ensure that hemp products are safe and healthy. Hemp is a wonderful rotational crop; potato farmers get greater yields when they put potatoes back in,” Farman says.
“When the flowers became a legal crop in Oregon and Washington, most farmers started growing for the flowers rather than the grain —planting varieties low in THC because THC is also highest in the flowers,” she says. “Prices you can get for CBD flowers are $20,000 to $40,000 per acre or more, while grain yield is only 850 to 1,300 pounds of grain per acre. Depending on the quality of the grain, it is worth 45 to 65 cents per pound, and if it’s organic it is worth $1 to $1.50 per pound.”
Most farmers who can grow the flowers do that instead, which makes it difficult to find adequate supplies of hemp seed.
“We’re trying to get farmers to grow grain but it’s a challenge in Oregon and Washington because so many are growing for the flowers to extract CBD. There are also cross-pollination issues when growing for the grain, amongst farms growing for the flower,” Farman says.
The hemp grown for CBD is usually on smaller plots than the grain, which is grown like many commodity crops on large fields.
“The plants themselves also grow differently. Farmers growing for CBD are growing only female plants, to avoid males pollinating the plant, which results in plants going to seed. With no males, no pollination, the plant’s energy goes to the flower, which is the most valuable part,” she said.
“CBD hemp plants are grown, groomed and pruned like bushy Christmas trees, for the phytocannabinoids that exist through the entire plant — the flower, stems and leaves.
For the grain seed plants, we want all the energy to go to the seed. The variety itself also has a higher nutritional and fatty acid profile with little or no CBD. In the field, this equates to a tall, thin plant — more like stalks of wheat; the field is densely planted with both males and females so the males pollinate the females,” she explains.
Some farmers grow marijuana in states where it is now legal.
“The marijuana market here on the West Coast is not expanding much; however, many marijuana growers are changing to hemp because there’s so much less red tape; distribution can cross state lines and the market is much bigger,” she says.
— HEATHER SMITH THOMAS