Several years ago the engineers at John Deere were presented with a new challenge: build a bigger, faster and more efficient combine that farmers with the most acreage could use.
“We started with the customers’ requirements,” said Matt Arnold, project manager for future combines.
They convened focus groups of customers, drilling down on what specific performance they wanted from a new combine.
Their answer: high volume harvesting potential with better fuel efficiency.
They then convened a squadron of teams — for such areas as the electrical system, chassis, engine and transmission — to come up with a new combine that would meet those needs.
After years of testing and durability builds, they believe they have come up with the best John Deere combine yet — the X Series.
With the innovative new 50-foot heads, “it can do 30 acres an hour in wheat,” Arnold said. “In corn it can harvest 7,200 bushels an hour” keeping seven trucks shuttling back and forth to the silo.
And the 13.6 liter engine and upgraded transmission provide 20% more fuel efficiency, allowing for 14 hours between fuel stops, he said.
Similar boosts in performance are expected in canola and soybeans, he said.
Engineers also added flexibility to the X9 1000 and X9 1100 combines.
“As conditions change, an X9 combine can make automatic adjustments for the operator so it consistently operates at peak levels,” said Matt Badding, harvesting product manager for John Deere. “For example, in the morning, straw can be damp and make threshing and separating tough. By midday, the moisture evaporates and harvesting conditions improve. In the past, these changes required operators to adjust combine settings to help the machine compensate. Now, the adjustments are made automatically.”
Because harvest is weather-sensitive, most combine operators are on a “get ’er done” schedule. That means when a code pops up indicating a potential problem, the dealer’s service department is automatically notified, diagnoses it and contacts the driver to minimize any downtime.
Combined with several packages of technology and comfort upgrades, the X9s promise to beat approaching weather fronts.
Pricing and availability have not yet been released, Arnold said. He suggested potential buyers contact their local John Deere dealers for details beginning in August.
“It’s a machine we’re extra excited about,” he said.