Driving up and down the Willamette Valley it is obvious that the hazelnut industry is growing. The reason? Consumers around the world are finding the flavor of this unique nut improves and enhances the flavor of chocolates, pastries, salads, and almost every other food hazelnuts are added to.
Markets for hazelnuts are growing all over the world. Mature markets, like Europe, are consuming more, while developing markets, such as the U.S. hazelnut market, are rapidly increasing their demand each year as well. China, India, Japan, Korea, and other Asian markets are now finding they too love the taste of hazelnuts.
With all of these growing markets the world hazelnut industry is projecting a sustained 6% growth in demand for the foreseeable future. Oregon (which grows 99.9% of U.S. hazelnuts) only grows 3-4% of the world’s hazelnuts, while Turkey and Italy account for 78% of hazelnuts grown in the world. Even with the recent growth of acreage in the Willamette Valley, Oregon is projected, at best, to reach 6% of the world’s production by 2028. To put that in perspective, the global hazelnut industry needs an entire Oregon hazelnut industry (well over 80,000 acres) worth of new production every year just to keep up with the increased demand in the market for this delicious nut.
It has taken Oregon farmers over 100 years to reach a total of 80,000 acres of hazelnuts. In contrast, the California almond industry is growing so fast it has had as many as 80,000 acres of almond orchards planted in a single year. Even if Oregon farmers doubled hazelnut acreage to 160,0000 acres, the Oregon hazelnut industry would still be considered a small producer of nuts, which is a big advantage for Oregon farmers.
In the U.S. market hazelnuts are rarely heard of due to the dominance of the much larger almond, walnut, pistachio and peanut industries. However, after 15 years of proactive marketing from a few industry players, U.S. consumers are now finding more and more hazelnut products available.
“The 2019-2020 Nielsen data (which tracks grocery store sales in the United States) shows more than fifty individual SKUs of hazelnut products already selling over $1,000,000 annually,” stated Rick Peterson, VP of Sales at the Northwest Hazelnut Company.
Hazelnuts can grow in many places but cannot grow commercially or profitably outside a small climate range. The climate of the Willamette Valley gives farmers a unique advantage and the ability to grow a crop with increasing demand and limited competition.
“The growing regions around the world are limited, while demand keeps growing, which is giving Oregon hazelnut farmers a great deal of optimism,” continued Peterson. “The biggest problem that we have in marketing Oregon hazelnuts is that we just need more hazelnuts to sell, and that is a good problem to have!”