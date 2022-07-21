Due to a variety of political and economic factors, individuals are having to make some tough decisions as it relates to their retirement and investment accounts. I want to focus on addressing those tough decisions, as well as some alternatives to being positioned in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds.

I run across two common situations that are causing people heartburn. Either they have a bunch of money that is earmarked for retirement in a 401(k), IRA, or other retirement account, and the account balance is dropping every day due to market instability. Or they have a lot of cash sitting in checking, savings, or CD accounts at the bank, earning little to nothing.

