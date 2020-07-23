For those new to precision ag, the one technology that can offer the fastest ROI is guidance and steering. Trimble guidance displays help you accurately monitor and map field information in real-time.
Our industry-leading performance and reliability help complete field applications quickly and efficiently. With an array of functionalities and price points, you can select the combination that best fits your farming needs.
Both the GFX-350™ and GFX-750™ displays are powerful solutions when paired with a NAV-500™ or a NAV-900™ guidance controller.
Providing cost-effective options for farmers seeking to adopt the latest precision agriculture technology for their daily operations, these display systems feature simple-to-install, roof-mounted guidance controllers with advanced multi-constellation GNSS receivers.
These flexible solutions allow you to select from a range of hardware, software, and accuracy options to meet your specific needs.
To determine the ideal combination for your farm operations, download our comparison chart at: www.SITECHoregon.com/displaycomparison, or contact your local SITECH representative and ask about our current trade-up offers!
Willamette Valley: Gage Hockema, 503-849-4683, GKHockema@SITECHoregon.com
Central Oregon: Jonathan Henderson, 541-801-4555, JLHenderson@SITECHoregon.com.