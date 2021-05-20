Hemp section May 20, 2021 May 20, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Auctions Hay Real Estate Tractors Marketplace Recommended for you Latest News Strong cherry demand predicted; Western crop size 'good' Hemp section Report blames tree blown into power lines for Malden fire $50M irrigation project dedicated in E. Oregon Oat milk maker Oatly to raise $1.4 billion in public debut Voters to decide whether health care is a right in Oregon Browse Today's events Submit