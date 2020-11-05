Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers and his deputies had less than an hour to evacuate the 209 residents of Malden, Wash., as a wind-driven firestorm bore down on the town.
“From the time we found out until the first house (was) on fire, less than an hour,” he said. “Most everything that did catch on fire was on fire within an hour.”
Roughly 90% of the town was destroyed by the fire.
Myers, his 17 officers and other emergency services had already responded to two other fires in Colfax when he got the call Sept. 7 about a third fire heading for Malden.
Virtually all resources were already heading to the other fires. Myers and other emergency managers diverted resources to Malden.
“In the short amount of time it took to drive there, 30 miles away, that fire was literally knocking on the city limits,” Myers said. “There were people on the other end of Malden that didn’t even know there was a fire burning.”
The deputies got on their patrol cars’ public address systems and directed residents to get out of town.
The fire was started when high winds blew a tree into a power line, Myers said.
There were no major injuries or loss of life.
The sheriff’s office worked to connect concerned relatives and neighbors with residents, many of whom had no way to communicate after their computers and phones were destroyed in the fire.
“We think at this point we’ve located everyone,” Myers said. “It’s still hard to say, because you don’t know who might have been temporary or who had moved out and was letting other people live there. There hasn’t been one situation where we haven’t been able to follow up with the person.”
Myers has been sheriff since 2003.
It’s hard to be ready for something like the Malden fire, he said, calling it “one of those perfect storms.”
“Ultimately, you can never be too prepared,” he said.
The sheriff’s office will remind residents to take extra precautions during the summer, such as clearing out dry weeds and pine needles and keeping flammable items, including cars, away from homes.
The sheriff’s office is coordinating the removal of up to 300 “completely scorched and unidentifiable” vehicles out of town as part of the clean-up.
“This affected not just some homeowners and not just a small town, it affected an entire region,” Myers said. “Very rarely do you see an entire town burn to the ground and people’s lives changed forever within just a few hours.”