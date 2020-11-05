A month after wildfires broke out across Washington state, the Red Cross was still providing lodging to survivors who lost their homes in Pierce County, Wenatchee and Spokane, demonstrating the length and breadth of the disaster.
Wildfires burned about 713,000 acres of Washington state, destroying more than 181 houses. On Labor Day, hurricane force winds had combined with 80 wildfires to burn about 300,000 acres in a day.
“What made this unique was that so many different fires started simultaneously in three distinct areas in our state,” Washington Red Cross spokeswoman Betsy Robertson said.
The final numbers aren’t in, but preliminarily the Red Cross has reported providing some 2,300 overnight stays in hotels and shelters to people who were driven from their homes.
At the height of the disaster, the Red Cross found lodging for 91 people in Brewster in north-central Washington for four straight nights.
More than 100 Red Cross disaster workers provided more than 11,400 meals and snacks and distributed nearly 200 other items to evacuees. Red Cross workers also supported evacuation points and directed evacuees to emergency shelters.
Many Red Cross volunteers are of retirement age, a group considered more vulnerable to COVID-19. The Red Cross planned for months to respond to a disaster while observing safety protocols.
A big change was relying on hotels and motels to lodge evacuees, rather than grouping people in churches, schools or community centers. At one time, evacuees were staying in seven hotels in Wenatchee alone, Robertson said.
Using hotels and motels increased the costs for the Red Cross, which relies on fund-raising, she said.
A lot of assistance was also provided over the phone instead of in person, Robertson said.
“There were a lot of changes, but it was still a massive response,” she said.