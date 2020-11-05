Tommie Reevs is the barn owner and manager at Silver Saddle Ranch and Stables in Roseburg, Ore.
In a normal year, Reevs said she boards about 20 horses. But when wildfires swept through Jackson County in southern Oregon this September, Reevs decided to open her facility to more horses in need.
Reevs initially intended to house only horses, but she received other emergency requests and had trouble turning people away.
“Before I knew it, I was handling a Longhorn. Wasn’t prepared for that,” Reevs said.
She laughed.
From talking with desperate ranchers, Reevs soon realized farmers needed more than just a place to keep their livestock; they also needed help getting out of evacuation zones.
Reevs took to the roads near Sutherlin, Ore., driving her horse trailer for days and looking for strangers who might need help. Every trip Reevs made, she told the Capital Press she encountered dozens of farmers on the roadsides awaiting trailers.
Other livestock professionals, including managers at the Oregon Horse Center, said they were familiar with Reevs and that she had a history of stepping up to help wherever help was needed.
“We do what we can. I just hope this all clears up soon,” Reevs told the Capital Press at the time of the fires.