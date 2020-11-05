Agricultural advocacy group TimberUnity has earned kudos for its aid efforts during the wildfires that devastated many Oregon farms, forests and communities.
Hewing to their stated mission “to protect rural Oregonians and our natural resource communities,” the group on Sept. 12 wrangled a convoy of trucks from the Klamath Basin area to haul 170 tons of donated hay to feed displaced animals from burned-out farms and ranches in the Willamette Valley.
The idea of bringing in the hay “just spread,” said Fred Simon, a Malin, Ore., farmer who headed up the hay deliveries.
A second delivery was on the group’s schedule to be unloaded in Tangent, Ore., on Sept. 26, according to TimberUnity board president Mike Pihl of Vernonia.
“TimberUnity members are givers, not takers,” Pihl said. “We are very happy as a TimberUnity family to help out. We don’t consider ourselves heroes, but we go any direction we can to do just what good Americans would do.”
He said the group originally wanted to help Klamath Basin farmers and ranchers with efforts to get regulators to provide more water to their farms and ranches. As an offshoot of those contacts, Simon, who owns a small fleet of semi-trucks, decided to organize the hay-truck convoys to aid the victims — animals and people — of the fires.
“Alone we can do little, but together we can do something BIG,” said TimberUnity board member Angelita Sanchez. “TimberUnity has been working behind the scenes incessantly … and will continue to do so. The emergency won’t stop today, it will go on and on for months, and we will still be there helping.”
“We have a GoFundMe campaign, too, to make sure those that fall through the cracks won’t be forgotten,” she said. “We’re going to keep raising funds, moving livestock, securing donations, buying supplies and making sure no Oregonian who needs our help is left behind.”