A couple from Jefferson who “stepped up” to help out their community during the wildfire emergency proved once again that heroes are forged from fire.
Real estate agent Teri McKenzie interacts with hundreds of people through her high profile job. Husband Pat, an advertising representative at the Capital Press, knows hundreds more through his.
Together, the couple — along with their children, Hailey, 15, and Madi, 12 — stepped into efforts to coordinate animal-rescue and other evacuation tasks that arose during the wildfires that ravaged the communities of Mill City, Gates and others in the Santiam Canyon.
She and Pat worked together to be able to make the Linn County Fairgrounds a hub for the efforts to gather and organize animal-rescue efforts for canyon communities, including contacting owners and coordinating the moves.
“There had been several other sites that had been just ‘shotgunning’ it — several Facebook pages that were trying to coordinate evacuations and help out,” Teri said. But some of those concurrent efforts led to some confusion.
“So we said, ‘We need to organize this better.’” The McKenzies took on the work of orchestrating a more orderly effort from the fairgrounds.
They quickly realized that the community of Jefferson would not be directly affected by the wildfires and asked themselves, “What can we do to help others who are in danger?”
The couple spent the first few days of their efforts at the Linn County Fairgrounds, then turned their attention to the evacuation of animals.
Pat was soon occupied by tasks such as shuttling livestock between the Linn County fairgrounds and the fairgrounds in St. Helens. Hailey and Madi worked at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, cleaning stalls, walking horses and performing necessary chores.
Pat and Teri echoed related regrets when asked to evaluate their work during the crisis.
“I learned a lot about myself,” Pat said, “but we all realized that we were so unprepared. I wish there was more that I could have done.”
“Looking back, I see we could have done much more,” Teri said.