People who fled Oregon’s historic wildfires this year were often faced with a dual dilemma.
Not only did they have to worry about whether their homes would survive, but they also had to immediately find another place to stay.
That’s where the American Red Cross stepped in.
“We’re kind of that first step into the process as people deal with the immediate consequences of a disaster,” said Dan Halyburton, a public affairs volunteer with the organization.
The organization used donated money to book available hotel rooms throughout the Willamette Valley to provide shelter without exposing people to the coronavirus.
“It’s all happening with the wet blanket hanging over us of COVID-19,” Halyburton said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone healthy.”
Red Cross volunteers also delivered breakfast, lunch and dinner to evacuees, who fled their homes at a moment’s notice, Halyburton said.
“People have nothing. They literally leave with a few things in their car,” he said.
At the peak of the wildfire response, more than 500 volunteers from the Red Cross were providing lodging for 2,400 people and food to 6,700 in Oregon.
“It takes a lot of bodies to operate something on that scale,” Halyburton said. “It’s like a military campaign for good.”
The organization’s work force consists of 92% volunteers, who are brought in from all over the U.S. to serve various functions, he said. The Red Cross also recruits “event-based” volunteers from the local populace to help during disasters.
Aside from directly helping with providing meals and shelter, volunteers also coordinate the logistics and transportation involved in those efforts, Halyburton said. “It’s a pretty amazing infrastructure.”
Volunteers with specialized experience also provide evacuees with medical help, such as replacing necessary medications that were left behind during the wildfires.
Mental health assistance is also available to evacuees who are dealing with the trauma of losing their houses and possessions, Halyburton said.
“To me, this is one of the very hardest ones, where you return to a place that was your home and there is nothing left but ashes,” he said.