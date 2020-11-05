SALEM — Tammy Dennee had not yet transitioned into her new job as executive director of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association before she faced a major emergency.
As massive wildfires devastated swaths of the Willamette and Rogue valleys after Labor Day, ranchers in the path of the blazes were forced to flee with their livestock. Thousands of displaced animals were housed at fairgrounds, shelters and private pastures.
That begged the question — how could producers feed all these hungry cows, horses, sheep and other critters?
Dennee was contacted by Alexis Taylor, director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, to see if she could solicit hay donations from OCA’s members. Though Dennee was hired by the group in August, she was not scheduled to begin until Oct. 1.
Nonetheless, Dennee and OCA board members put out the call to producers from around the state, and were amazed by the response. Truckloads of hay began rolling in from as far away as Eastern Oregon, generously filling a critical and urgent need.
“It was almost immediate,” Dennee said. “The response from OCA membership was tremendous.”
Soon after, Oregon State University Extension Service joined the effort, coordinating hay deliveries at one of three designated drop-off centers in Aurora, Roseburg and Central Point. From there, OSU worked closely with ODA to determine where hay was needed.
Other groups and individuals, including TimberUnity, pitched in to transport hay from location to location.
“It was really this multi-layered plan with a variety of individuals who were willing to be part of the assistance,” Dennee said.
Dennee, who previously served as legislative director of the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association before coming to OCA, said farmers helping each other during a crisis is at the very heart of the agricultural community.
“When they know there are neighbors in need, they step up,” she said. “I am just so touched by the generosity of these producers.”