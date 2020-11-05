Agencies get wildland-fire personnel and equipment through the Interagency Resource Ordering Capability portal.
“The order could be filled that day if not the next, depending on the resources available,” said Brent Meisinger, operations specialist with the Oregon state office of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. “If you have a bunch of fires going on, as we’ve had recently, all the resources are tapped out and it could be a longer time to wait.”
The Vale, Ore.-based Meisinger worked in field operations for an incident-management team on the Indian Creek Fire, contained Sept. 16 outside Juntura. On Oct. 5, he was on his way to the Grants Pass area to help a team on the Slater Fire.
“You typically work with the ground management, and see where they want and need resources,” he said. “We push resources out to certain areas of the fire, such as to a certain division.”
National Interagency Fire Center spokeswoman Jessica Gardetto said IROC tracks personnel qualification levels and capabilities, availability of people and equipment, where resources are assigned, and when they will complete assignments and become available. Resources arrive by a report date.
Kristian Knutson, 30, worked as a firefighter for six years in Oregon and Alaska, including the last three on a hotshot crew. This year, he worked as a forestry technician in Palmer, Alaska, and trained in public information on southern Idaho’s Badger Fire.
Qualified firefighters enter their availability into the system and are contacted, usually by dispatch.
“Then you can say yes or no, but oftentimes it’s a quick turnaround,” Knutson said. The order may instruct the firefighter to leave early the next morning.
“You want to be able to do your best, and that’s part of the nervous excitement of going out and fighting fire,” he said.
Gardetto said managers try to give firefighters two days off between typical two-week assignments.
“You learn a lot and see a lot of fire doing the job very intensively for six months,” Knutson said. “It’s a hard but fulfilling lifestyle. You are around people who are very good at this and have put a lot of energy and sacrifice into fighting fire.”