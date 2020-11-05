Scott and Jill Ingalls have very specific abilities that were a perfect fit for the massive effort of keeping animals safe, sheltered and sustained at the Oregon State Fairgrounds during the September wildfires.
The animals were owned by farmers and ranchers who were burned out in the Santiam Canyon and Willamette Valley.
The Ingallses have worked in the festival, event, and association industry for over 30 years, and for 19 years have organized the Willamette Valley Ag Expo.
Fortunately, their talents matched up squarely with the quite dissimilar organizational test at the fairgrounds.
Jill set the scene of what happened when the first of nearly 2,000 horses, cattle, sheep, goats, llamas, dogs, cats — even a tortoise — began arriving at the fairgrounds in Salem on Sept. 10.
“What we did when we first got here was to put together a team of our key leaders,” she said. The list included the veterinary associations, the state Department of Agriculture and many others.
“We came to make it easier, that was our job,” Jill said. “It was just too big of an emergency to have someone that doesn’t understand logistics; we were facilitating all the resources we had at hand.”
When the word “heroes” began to be mentioned in reference to the couple, though, Scott gave a quick and clear correction.
“We’re flattered that we’re looked on as heroes, but we’re really not,” he said. “I’ve seen some awfully good people over the last few weeks. We just have the skill set to handle something like this, but we got to work with hundreds of the real heroes.”
“And that was both a blessing and an education for us.”