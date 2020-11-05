BOISE — A record 32,727 wildland firefighters were battling blazes across the West at the peak of this year’s fire season.
By Oct. 5, the number of firefighters had decreased to 23,000, which is still uncommonly high for this time of year, National Interagency Fire Center spokeswoman Jessica Gardetto said. The area burned had grown to 7.8 million acres.
The center tracks national fire activity, management and resource deployment. As of Sept. 19, the number of firefighters deployed were:
• Northern California: 9,962.
• Southern California: 8,522.
• Oregon: 6,604.
• Idaho: 1,535.
• Washington: 1,192.
Some 1,128 firefighters were dispatched to the Great Basin management area and 407 were in the Northern Rockies.
The number of firefighters grows dramatically as the wildfire season progresses.
The national headcount was 8,675 Aug. 1 and jumped to 26,463 by the end of the month before hitting the record high in mid-September.
Gardetto said the number of acres burned this year was not on track to break the 2015 record of 10.1 million. Much of the acreage that year was in remote areas of Alaska.
This year, almost all burned acres have been in the Lower 48 states, “and a lot of people have been threatened,” she said.