Farmers on the outskirts of the Oregon towns of Stayton and Sublimity who’d planned on ordinary field work encountered an unwelcome surprise in early September.
With wildfires in the Santiam Canyon to the east bearing down on them, grass seed and Christmas tree growers immediately mobilized to protect homes, properties and communities.
Many sprang into action by burning fields of grass straw that would have provided an easy fuel source between the forest and the towns nearby.
“If the fire got into the fields, there would have been no stopping it,” said Eric Etzel, who farms near Stayton.
Putting out fires in the autumn isn’t unusual for grass seed farmers in the area, who commonly burn fescue grass fields to relieve pest and disease pressure.
Growers in the area were prepared with pickup trucks and military-style firefighting vehicles equipped with water tanks.
“It was just chasing what the fire was doing,” Etzel said of extinguishing hot spots and small fires in the forests and brush near farm fields.
Since wildfires have a tendency to create their own weather, the farmers dealt with erratic, changeable winds that made them nervous, he said. “We were being really cautious because we didn’t want to create more of a fire.”
Within several days, the winds died down and temperatures dropped, allowing them to wind down their emergency response and return to agricultural work.
The smoke-filled week after Labor Day will not soon be forgotten, however, said Josh Heuberger, who farms near Sublimity.
“It was a long week, I’ll tell you that,” he said.
The winds were strong enough to cause decaying wood to begin smoking and eventually burst into flames or ignite nearby dry vegetation, said Larry Toepfer, who farms near Sublimity.
“A lot of the time you don’t know there’s a fire until you see smoke,” he said. “It gets under the ground and there’s heat that keeps it smoldering.”