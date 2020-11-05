Emery & Sons workers and the personnel of two other construction companies set aside competitive urges and business rivalries to come together as a community in fighting the recent wildfires in the Santiam Canyon.
“We’re competitors but also very good friends,” Emery manager Dan Vannoy said of his company’s relationship to K & E Excavating of Salem and Keizer’s Turney Excavating. “There’s a lot of camaraderie between all of us, and when somebody’s in need of something we do whatever we can to help out.”
He said a lot of his workers are farm kids and loggers and have emotional ties to the land, so “it’s a natural thing for the community to work together in times of need.”
Vannoy said the fires impacted “a significant population that worked for us, including myself,” as he had to evacuate his family from their home north of Scio. He added that a couple of his employees “lost their homes and everything they had.”
He said he knew there was a need for help in the canyon and that things were moving fast. The construction companies’ workers brought in excavators and bulldozers and other equipment to fight the fires, and water tankers and pumps to access private water sources such as lakes and ponds for the suppression efforts.
Emery & Sons also put to use some of the parking lot and empty land at their new location on southeast Lancaster Drive in Salem to house both employees’ and evacuees’ recreational vehicles and campers.
“We were able to provide them with power and fill up their water containers, too,” he said.
“At the end of the day, in the business we’re in, we’re always striving to make a difference and trying to help people that are in need, because you never know when you’re going to be needing something yourself.”