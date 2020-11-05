Through her social media following, Darleen Sichley of Abiqua Acres Dairy found a way to help neighbors returning home in the aftermath of the recent wildfires.
Darleen and Ben Sichley and her parents, Barbara and Alan Mann, operate the Silverton, Ore., dairy. Sichley also has a Facebook page called “Dairy Guernsey Mama” and posts Instagram messages portraying life on the family farm and promote the dairy industry.
When the wildfires broke out on Labor Day many people reached out asking how they could help, including transporting the dairy’s 200 head of milkers, heifers and calves.
The family decided the safest place to keep them was at home in their spacious, state-of-the-art barn being powered by a generator.
At first Sichley’s Facebook posts centered around the situation at the dairy, but once they had things squared away, she looked for a way to help others.
She put out a plea for furnace filters, which people were attaching to box fans as makeshift air purifiers. This late in the game they were nearly impossible to find locally.
“I knew what they’d be coming back to,” Sichley said. “The ash and the horrible air condition were not fun at all and I couldn’t imagine sitting in a house without anything.”
The next day, 72 air filters arrived — and more kept coming, including boxes from the Midwest and monetary donations from New York and Vermont. Filters were distributed throughout the Scotts Mills area and through first responders.
“A lot of those posts got shared quite a few times,” Sichley said. “That’s the broader reach and power of social media.”
Though gratified by the response, Ben and Darleen have had little time on their hands. On Oct. 3, they welcomed their fourth son. Like the others, he was born at home.