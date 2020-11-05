GATES, Ore. — The unassuming utility tractor that’s usually dedicated to vegetable crops proved to be Bill Garton’s last line of defense against the wildfires raging around his land.
The proximity of the forest fires became apparent to Garton late on the night of Labor Day and by dawn the next morning, they’d surrounded his family’s 77-acre property near Gates, Ore.
Garton hopped on his John Deere utility tractor, using the rototiller implement to dig fire lines and the shovel to smother flames with dirt.
“I was pretty much running around like a chicken with my head cut off, trying to put out any little flame I could,” he said.
Garton works as an electrician but much of his free time is spent tending to crops, chopping firewood and other “homesteading” duties around the property, where he’s lived since 2012 but which his family has owned since 1904.
With heavy smoke impeding visibility, Garton raced between his home and his aunt’s house to keep the flames at bay.
Garton wanted to save the structures but he wasn’t prepared to die — he wore a thick towel over his face and planned to escape to a nearby rest area parking lot if the situation further deteriorated.
“I had the car pointed down the driveway, ready to go. If I needed to leave, I’d leave, and I didn’t have far to go to get to safety,” he said.
He then headed into Gates to see if his impromptu tractor firefighting method could be used to save his neighbors’ homes.
By his estimation, the next several hours of scooping and dropping dirt while digging fire breaks was successful in protecting at least four houses.