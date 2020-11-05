MEDFORD, Ore. — It took just a few hours for the Alameda Fire to consume everything at Simple Machine Winery as the blaze all but leveled whole communities in Southern Oregon.
Brian Denner and Clea Arthur, who own the winery in fire-ravaged Talent, were not sure how, or even if, they would be able to rebuild. Now, winegrowers and vintners from around the state are rallying around the couple to help them get back on their feet.
Local wineries and vineyards donated about 20 tons of winegrapes to Simple Machine, along with barrels and other equipment to replace the winery’s lost inventory. Donations were organized by Brian Gruber, a friend and winemaker at Barrel 42 Custom Winecraft in nearby Medford.
“These are strong, resilient people,” Gruber said. “The community has rallied around them, and they are going to be a part of rebuilding their community.”
In addition, Gruber has offered space and services at Barrel 42 for Denner to make his 2020 wines — including rosé, Syrah, Grenache, Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon.
The wines are already available for presale via a special “after-fire” wine club, which will help Simple Machine to rebuild its winery and tasting room in Talent. “It’s been so inspiring and just crazy humbling, the amount of generosity and support,” Arthur said.
Rogue Valley growers that donated winegrapes to Simple Machine include Weisinger Family Winery, Naumes Family Vineyards, Angelo Grestoni Vineyards, Steelhead Run Vineyard, Applegate Vineyard Management, Swallow Hill Vineyard, Daisy Creek Vineyard and Wooldridge Creek Winery.
Western Square, a California-based company that makes wine barrel racks, also donated to the cause, Gruber said.
“We just couldn’t leave them out there with nothing,” Gruber said. “I don’t think I asked anybody who didn’t donate something.”
To pre-order Simple Machine’s 2020 wines, visit www.simplemachinewine.com.