When the Holiday Farm Fire struck Oregon’s McKenzie River Valley, Akins Trailer Sales, a trailer dealer in Harrisburg, Ore., offered to lend out its entire new fleet of trailers for free on an honor system so ranchers could make livestock rescues.
“We’ve received hundreds of calls every day. It’s so crazy,” Rochelle Akins, co-owner of the dealership, told the Capital Press a few days into the fire.
A week after the fire had been partially contained and evacuation orders relaxed, Thad Akins, Rochelle’s husband and co-owner of the business, told the Capital Press people had used their trailers to evacuate more than 7,000 animals.
“People rescued everything you can imagine: horses, cattle, goats. One trailer even had a load of chinchillas and a giant tortoise,” said Thad Akins.
The couple said they recognized the need because they had to evacuate their own livestock during the fires. Because many ranchers don’t have trailers, they offered theirs.
Rochelle Akins said TimberUnity, a livestock rescue group called Cowboy 911 and many others helped move animals.
As the week of wildfire progressed, said Thad Akins, the rescues became more efficient, and by the end of the evacuations, the couple had a steady team of about 27 regular drivers — each of whom, they said, are heroes.