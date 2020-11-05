GLIDE, Ore. — While many of their neighbors were working on the front lines of the Archie Creek Fire, three women were keeping operations behind the scenes organized.
Abbie Malek, Christina Hill and Alison Doty each took on volunteer roles to help the firefighters and ease the impact on residents who suffered losses.
Malek and her husband, Chris, made a dozen trips east of Glide and Sutherlin, Ore., to haul livestock to safer pastures. When Malek finally got back to home, her family created the Glide Community Strong Information Source website.
Hill, the owner of Highway 138 Grill in Glide, began cooking meals from early morning to late at night for both firefighters and those who had lost their homes. She was helped by Celine Webber, her staff and others who did the shopping.
Initially, the restaurant footed the bill for the food, but as soon as word got out that free meals were being provided, both monetary and food donations came pouring in. During the first week, the restaurant served 600 to 800 meals daily. For two to three weeks, 200 bag lunches were delivered to firefighters.
Doty set up a donation center in the gymnasium at the Glide Middle School. She accepted clothing, household items, bedding, toiletries, and gas and food cards, and distributed them to people who had suffered losses. She also helped people sign up for aid.
“Along the way, a lot of people have helped during this fire,” Malek said. “There was a sense of urgency and friends and people showed up saying, ‘What can we do?’ We needed to see a good glimpse of humanity and we got more than a glimpse, we got a good shot of it.”