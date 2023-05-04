College is any type of training or education beyond high school — and there are many options. College can include attending a community college or university, and it can also include attending a career or trade school, or getting on-the-job training — like through an apprenticeship. Let’s look at each type of school below.
• Community colleges are open to everyone with a high school diploma or GED. They can prepare you for a specific career or trade, or be a stepping stone to a bachelor’s degree. Their tuition rates are usually the lowest among all types of colleges.
• Universities primarily offer bachelor’s degree programs. Entrance requirements vary, depending on how selective a college is. Public universities offer in-state tuition, so residents pay less than out-of-state students. Private colleges usually have higher tuition rates, but they may be able to offer more financial aid.
• Career or Trade Schools offer specialized programs focusing on a specific career. The majority of these schools are for-profit businesses, so tuition rates are usually higher than other types of colleges.
• On-the-Job Training offers opportunities to earn while you learn. Apprenticeships fall into this category. Apprenticeships are paid on-the-job training and classroom learning for a specific trade.
In Oregon, most apprenticeships are in the construction trade and are offered at a community college, trade school, or an Apprenticeship and Training Center (ATC).
You can learn more about the differences between colleges, universities, trade schools and on-the-job training, online at Oregon Goes To College.
