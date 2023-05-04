Pacific University

Graduation at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore. There are many types of schools and colleges.

 Oregon Goes To College

College is any type of training or education beyond high school — and there are many options. College can include attending a community college or university, and it can also include attending a career or trade school, or getting on-the-job training — like through an apprenticeship. Let’s look at each type of school below.

• Community colleges are open to everyone with a high school diploma or GED. They can prepare you for a specific career or trade, or be a stepping stone to a bachelor’s degree. Their tuition rates are usually the lowest among all types of colleges.

