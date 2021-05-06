Hanson Brudevold’s goal of becoming a grain buyer has come to fruition, thanks in part to a course at the University of Idaho.
The student from New Plymouth, Idaho, will graduate this month with a degree in agricultural economics: agribusiness emphasis and a certificate in agricultural commodity risk management.
He credits an independent study course for helping him land a position as grain originator for Northwest Grain Growers.
“First job out of college, I’m going to be doing what I love to do,” Brudevold said.
Brudevold took an independent study course with Andres Trujillo-Barrera, an assistant professor, focused on preparing Brudevold for the National Futures Association (NFA) Series 3 exam.
The NFA Series 3 license is required for financial professionals who wish to sell commodity futures and options. The exam is typically taken after receiving a degree and within the first 60 days of employment. An employee spends that time studying for the exam and learning from seasoned brokers.
Brudevold passed the exam in January 2021, providing him with credentials before graduation — credentials that his competition didn’t have. He was offered the position with Northwest Grain Growers shortly after.
“I believe I got the job because of the license,” Brudevold said. “I was competing against a lot of people with more work experience, but I brought in credentials that they did not have.”
For Brudevold, the hardest part of the exam was learning about different regulations.
“In every class, everyone learns futures and options and how to calculate a basis,” Brudevold said. “Going through the regulations was the hardest part for me because it’s not really hands-on math based. Regulations is not usually something that’s taught in a classroom setting.”
Even though Brudevold has accepted a job offer, he is still receiving calls to interview for positions. Years of uncertainty in the market has resulted in a demand for graduates with experience in agricultural commodity risk management.
“That certificate is, in my opinion, like gold,” Brudevold said. “The number of places and doors that it will open for you is remarkable.”
Brudevold began as an animal and veterinary science student with the intention of becoming a cattle or grain buyer. After taking an agricultural economics course from Norm Ruhoff, director of the Agricultural Commodity Risk Management program, Brudevold knew he needed to make a switch to achieve his goals. The hands-on aspects of the certificate program allowed him to apply what he was learning in the classroom.
College “has prepared me for my future career in an immense amount of ways,” Brudevold said. “We actually have hands-on experiences. We’re not just taking notes and not seeing it in use. And that’s, in my opinion, the biggest thing we have. We’ll teach you how to do it and then we’ll walk you through it.”