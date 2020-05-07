Looking for an adventure the whole family can enjoy? Start planning your visit to the SAGE Center. We are easy to get to (Boardman, Ore., I-84, Exit 164) and inexpensive, too.
When it is safe to travel we hope you will be our guest. Follow us on Facebook or visit our website for our re-opening announcement. We invite you to explore with us at the Sustainable Agriculture and Energy (SAGE) Center, a premier Eastern Oregon tourist attraction!
The SAGE Center combines an unforgettable learning experience while highlighting the technology and industry that drives our economy. New this year is the Beef Life Cycle exhibit provided by the Oregon Cattlewomen’s Association. We also have a traveling exhibit in our gallery highlighting the use of drones in agriculture.
Education has never been more entertaining. The simulated hot air balloon ride is an 8-minute fly over of Morrow County. You can also try your hand at milking Tillie the Holstein cow, driving a tractor and planting corn, or play against family and friends on the “Later Tater” I-pad game.
The message “your food doesn’t just come from the grocery store” is communicated through a variety of exhibits that show how it gets from farm to table. The advances in technology that make this process incredibly efficient are amazing.
The SAGE Center is also home to one of eight Travel Oregon Welcome Centers statewide. We have a wonderful play structure for the kids. And probably the most enticing reason to stop and visit would be the delicious Tillamook ice cream. Don’t delay and add the SAGE Center to your travel plans today!