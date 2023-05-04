There are many options for college in Oregon and around the country.
Whether you are deciding what colleges to apply to, what college to attend, or just exploring your options, your goal is to learn about the academic programs, student life and financial aid opportunities available at a college so you can find a good college fit.
Here are some things to consider, when exploring colleges:
• Type: Is it a community college, university, or trade school?
• Location: Where is the college? Is it a city, small town, or somewhere in between? Is it close to home or far away? What is the geography and weather?
• Size: How many students are there?
• Degrees: Do they offer certificates, associate or bachelor’s degrees?
• Majors and programs: What are popular majors or programs? Does it have the program or major that you are interested in?
• Housing: Do they have dorms or off-campus housing nearby? Are students required to live on campus?
• Extracurriculars: What are popular activities, organizations, sports or experiences? What do students do on the weekends?
• Support services: What support services (like tutoring, disability services, or counseling) are available to students?
• Cost: How much is tuition and other costs including room and board? Remember that most students don’t pay full price.
• Financial aid: What percentage of students receive financial aid? Does the college meet full need?
When possible, visit the campuses of the colleges that you are interested in. Many colleges offer daily or weekly tours and have formal visit programs where students can come explore campus and majors and learn about requirements and what college is like — from staff and students. Many of these programs are held in the fall and spring and you can check the college website for more information.