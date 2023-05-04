You can afford college.
Remember, most students don’t pay the full sticker price that is advertised on a college website. There are a lot of different ways you can pay for your education.
Before you pay for college, it is important to know what is included in the cost of college. College costs include things like:
• Tuition and fees.
• Books and supplies.
• Housing and food.
• Transportation.
• Personal expenses.
• Health insurance.
Some of the ways students pay for college include financial aid, scholarships and college savings accounts. Below is information on each one of these options.
Financial Aid: Students can receive grants, work-study and loans by filling out the Free Application For Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Students need to fill this out each year that they are in college.
Scholarships: Colleges and other organizations will give money for good grades, community service, activities, athletic ability, among many other things. Start searching for scholarships early and apply for as many as you can. A good place to start is the scholarship database on the Oregon Goes To College website.
You can also reach out to colleges about their specific scholarship application processes.
College Savings Accounts: It’s never too early or late to start saving money for college. There are many types of college savings accounts. Discuss options with a bank or financial institution. Common types include 529 plans, which are not taxed, and Individual Development Accounts.
For more information on paying for college, you can visit the Oregon Goes To College website.
