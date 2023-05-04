Katherine Howe

Katherine Howe is graduating this year from Silverton High School. This fall she will attend the University of Kansas as a mechanical engineering student.

 Andrew Howe

After four intense years of career-oriented courses at Silverton High School, Katherine Howe plans to attend the University of Kansas this fall to study mechanical engineering.

“I knew early on I was going to be an engineer,” Howe said. “Both my parents are engineers, and that path interested me.”

