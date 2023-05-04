Jared Breitbach, a Silverton High School senior, will enter Chemeketa Community College’s Fire Suppression Program this fall in Salem.
Breitbach appreciates the school’s close proximity, reasonable tuition and excellent reputation for its emergency services program that includes one of the most modern training facilities on the West Coast.
Attending a community college also qualifies Breitbach for the Oregon Promise grant, which will help pay for two years of any community college in Oregon.
“I began taking steps toward this career my freshman year when I started taking the protective services classes,” Breitbach said.
At the time, he said, “I really didn’t think it was a career I would be interested in at the time. It wasn’t until my junior year when I started the high school’s firefighting classes that I realized that this was something I wanted to pursue.”
Helping guide him in his chosen career path was Kirsten Barnes, who teaches the protective and emergency services classes at the school and the Silverton Fire District.
Breitbach entered Silverton Fire District’s 2023 Academy in January to become a volunteer firefighter to gain extra knowledge and skills.
Breitbach said he would advise underclassmen to try some of the many career and technical education courses the high school offers.
“You may end up really enjoying some of them,” he said. “The earlier you know what career you want to pursue, the more time you will have to prepare for it and be ready for the next steps.”
Gaven Stetson will also attend Chemeketa, where he hopes to find a career path that interests him.
“If I find a career path that I am really passionate about, I’ll transfer to a four-year university,” Stetson said. “I have interests in mind and some ideas, but I would love to see and participate in other career fields before making a final decision.”
Stetson has benefited from the support provided by the school’s four counselors throughout his high school career.
“They’ve helped me academically, opened up career options to me and have been super supportive and encouraging throughout this whole process,” Stetson said. “They all just want me to succeed and have been there whenever I need them.”
Going to a community college gives him the chance to find the right career, he said. “I also get to meet new people and have all new experiences.”
While the prospect of more schooling isn’t especially attractive to him at the moment, the guidance he’s gotten the past four years has helped him realize the importance of continuing.
“I am excited for graduation and being able to start off on a clean slate over at Chemeketa,” Stetson said. “I’ll be sacrificing time and money, but I will definitely earn it back in my future.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.