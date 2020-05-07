The Columbia Basin Foundation is a community foundation that serves the Columbia Basin and beyond. As a tax-exempt public charity, CBF enables people to establish charitable funds.
Community foundations like CBF make grants to community groups from funds established by individuals, families, businesses and others who wish to support the work of nonprofits, schools and other organizations that address community needs.
Assets donated to CBF create one of several types of funds to support your charitable goals such as a scholarship fund or designated fund. A fund can be created in honor of someone you love or for a nonprofit that you want to support. You can direct your gift broadly wherever needs are the greatest or to issues you care about deeply.
Your fund’s assets will be pooled with our other funds and managed by investment professionals. The foundation’s distribution design is created to spend a portion of the growth each year from the fund and retain earnings each year to “grow the fund” allowing the fund to be in place for perpetuity.
Like all community foundations, we are governed by a volunteer Board of Directors made up of leading citizens and professionals with expertise in knowing our community’s needs. We go beyond simply making grants to advance charitable activities. We also strive to identify current and emerging issues in our communities and stimulate resources to address those needs and help our region prepare for the future.
During COVID-19, CBF established our COVID-19 Crisis Fund and raised $126,000 in 30 days to assist food security, youth services, family services, senior services, first responders, small business support and mental health services. During this pandemic, CBF business has been as busy as ever because communities are turning to us for support and direction during the crisis. Clearly, we provide a conduit of charitable giving and are a gathering place for generosity.
At CBF, we keep our system simple. We offer you the power and flexibility in charitable giving without the paperwork, time and expenses associated with managing your own private foundation. We help donors set up a fund that will maximize both your tax advantages and your impact in the community.
However you decide to give, your gift changes lives today and in the future. For farmers and ranchers, we have established the CBF Ag Endowment as a way for the agricultural community to set aside funding for students to pursue degrees in agriculture and dollars for 4H, FFA and Ag awareness programs.
Key features of a community foundation include:
Simplicity: Creating a philanthropic fund through a community foundation can avoid the legal complexity, administrative burdens and compliance requirements of establishing and maintaining a private foundation.
Tax Benefits: Gifts and bequests to a community foundation typically receive maximum income, gift and estate tax benefits; integrating a charitable giving program through a community foundation with your overall financial plan can further these benefits.
Community Impact: Giving through a community foundation allows donors to put their charitable dollars directly to work in their own communities.
Flexibility: A community foundation can accept nearly any kind of gift, from cash and real estate to stock, QCD and other appreciated assets. An individual, family, business or organization can create a philanthropic fund for virtually any charitable purpose.
Recognition: Endowing a fund at a community foundation is a fitting way to memorialize or honor a loved one and create a permanent legacy to be remembered for generations. Also, if a donor is interested in complete anonymity to protect their identity, this type of fund can be established as well.
Cost Effectiveness: Because a community foundation manages many individual donor gifts, it can service and administer each of them at a fraction of the cost of a private foundation or smaller non-profit organization. The Columbia Basin Foundation looks forward to working with you. We are just a call away and can assist you in creating a lasting legacy that will benefit the community where you have lived and worked for your lifetime.