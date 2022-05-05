SALEM — Chemeketa Community College’s Agriculture Science and Technology Department opened its new facility to students and the community in Fall 2021. The “Ag Hub” is located at the corner of 45th Avenue and Fire Protection Way on the Southeast corner of campus. Located on 5.5 acres, the facility features a new 14,000-square-foot classroom building, head house, state of the art greenhouse, an outdoor plaza, pavilion and numerous educational gardens, along with two growing fields.
The facility allows the Department to better serve students, the workforce and industry. The department houses several programs and many certificates, degrees and workforce training opportunities.
Our programs:
● AgriBusiness Management (Building 60).
● Electronics (Building 4).
● Horticulture (Building 60).
● Agriculture Workforce Development (Building 60).
Our Non-Credit Programs:
● Agribusiness Management
○ Agribusiness Management Year 1: Emphasizes setting agricultural business goals; developing a complete set of farm financial records; and analyzing those records for management decision making.
○ Agribusiness Management Year 2: Monitors and assesses financial position of the agricultural business based upon records and analysis obtained in AgriBusiness Management Year 1. Explores computerized accounting and income tax management.
○ Agribusiness Management Year 3: Focuses on reorganizing the agricultural business based on accumulated financial data. Further develops estate, retirement and labor management plans.
○ Agribusiness Management Year 5: Applies recordkeeping skills to individual businesses. Seminars scheduled and at-business training and support of record keeping, succession planning and employment policy.
● Agriculture Workforce Development
○ Pesticide Training.
○ Youth tractor and Safety Certification Classes.
○ Tractor Operation & Maintenance Workshops.
○ Other workshops and courses in development.
Our Certificates:
● Electronics Certificate: Prepare students for technology-based careers.
● Crop Health Certificate: Provides education and training in disease, pest, and weed management; monitoring and scouting; biological control; plant fertility; and water quality issues. Course work prepares students to take and obtain their pesticide applicator license and direct entry into the workforce.
● Irrigation Tech Certificate: Provides hands-on training and education in irrigation system design, operation, scheduling and troubleshooting. This certificate prepares students to enter the workforce as irrigation designers, installation supervisors, service technicians and sales representatives.
Our Degrees:
● Electronic Engineering Technician AAS Degree: Upon graduation from the Electronic Engineering Technician program, you may begin a career in many different aspects of the field. You might design, manufacture, install or service equipment related to many different industries. Training includes specific technical skills needed in the field and broader skills in communications, teamwork and human relations, which are necessary for your career success.
● Industrial Electronics AAS Degree: If you select and graduate from the Industrial Electronics program, you may begin a career assisting in developing, manufacturing, installing or servicing electronic systems. This program stresses mechanical, computer, and electronic theory, as well as the communication and human relation skills needed for your career advancement.
● Renewable Energy Management AAS Degree: Oregon is recognized internationally as a leader in renewable energy. As the world seeks innovative solutions that will ensure a sustainable future, it looks here — because Oregon is where sustainability is taught, tested and practiced.
● Horticulture AS & AAS Degree: Includes instruction and hands-on experience in five core subject areas:
○ Basic Horticulture.
○ Nursery and Greenhouse Production.
○ Integrated Pest Management.
○ Plant Identification.
○ Topics in Sustainable Horticulture.