Brigham Young University-Idaho is a private university located at Rexburg, Idaho.
Founded in 1888, the university is owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
We offer many agricultural degrees including Agricultural Technology, Agronomy, Crop and Soil Science, and Horticulture.
We focus on applied learning inside and outside of the classroom with greenhouses, gardens, an orchard, and farmland resources.
For more information look to our website at https://www.byui.edu/applied-plant-science/ or call 208-496-1411.