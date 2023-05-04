Chloe Little plans to take a gap year once she gets her diploma in June. The Silverton High School senior said she needs a break from 13 years of studying and to spend some time just being herself before embarking on a career path.
“I plan to take a gap year and work,” she said. “I’m considering assisting with special needs kids, but right now I just need a total break from schooling and to take some time for myself.”
When she decided to take the year off it was like a huge weight was lifted off her shoulders, she said.
“I think most students get pressure from their parents to go to school and start a career, but I was lucky enough not to have that pressure on me,” Little said. “I honestly was so lost about what I wanted to do, and I really just wanted to heal — heal from all the hard work I had to do for years and just be myself for a little bit.”
She was also validated by her class counselor, Kristie Hays.
“Ms. Hays has influenced me the most,” Little said. “She makes me feel like I’m her own kid and she’s just so amazing! I love her.”
Soon after making her decision, Little started applying for jobs and was thrilled to be hired at Serenity Home and Spa in Silverton. It is her first “real” job. She said she likes the environment there, everybody’s friendly and she already feels herself unfolding.
“I am getting used to speaking to the public and am not being so closed in my shell,” Little said.
One of the things she’ll be considering is whether to go into special education as a career, starting with taking a job with the school district this fall. Little has volunteered in special ed classes since she was in the fifth grade.
“I love those kids so much and I really admire them,” Little said. “I would love to be working with them in the future.”
