Chloe Little

Chloe Little plans to take a gap year once she gets her diploma in June. The Silverton High School senior said she needs a break from 13 years of studying and to spend some time just being herself before embarking on a career path.

Chloe Little plans to take a break once she gets her diploma from Silverton High School.

“I plan to take a gap year and work,” she said. “I’m considering assisting with special needs kids, but right now I just need a total break from schooling and to take some time for myself.”

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you