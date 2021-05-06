No matter what grade students are in, there are things they (and their educators and families) can do to get ready for college.
1. Achieve
Do well in school. Set goals, go to all your classes, do your best to get good grades, and get help when needed.
Take the right classes. Make sure you’re on track to graduate and get into college and challenge yourself with honors or advanced classes.
Get organized. Practice good study habits, use a planner or calendar to keep track of deadlines and find a system that works for you to keep papers organized.
2. Engage
Get involved. Participate in school and community activities including clubs, sports, volunteering or a part-time job.
Spend time with good people. Choose to hang out with friends that share positive goals and interests and find a mentor.
Make good choices. Be safe online and on your phone, avoid risky behaviors, and treat others with respect.
3. Explore
Explore college and career options. Make a list of interests and preferences and get to know colleges.
Learn about paying for college. Learn about the costs of college and ways to help pay for it. Set up and regularly contribute to a college savings account and make a list and apply to any available scholarships.