Joel and Nichole Slegers

Joel and Nichole Slegers and children take a turn around the family dairy in Dayton, Ore.

 Courtesy of Joel Slegers

DAYTON, Ore. — When Hubert and Aletta Slegers emigrated from Holland in 1965, they headed for Southern California, where Hubert’s cousin needed some help at his dairy.

“My grandfather milked cows for his cousin until he saved up enough money to buy his own land and start his own dairy,” third-generation dairyman Joel Slegers said.

