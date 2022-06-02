HELVETIA, Ore. — When the going got tough, Casey and Dave Schoch of Schoch’s Dairy and Creamery in Helvetia, Ore., were able to stay afloat thanks to the generosity of their friends, neighbors and lot of people they’ll never meet.
Casey and Dave moved back to the family farm in 1991, partnering with his parents at their conventional dairy where they milked, at their peak, about 200 cows.
“For 20 years we sold all our milk to Darigold,” Casey Schoch said. “There were some good times but there were a lot more really tough times for a small family farm trying to support two families.
“When you work that hard every day you at least want to go to bed at night knowing you can pay your bills,” she said. “It was hard on us, and we didn’t like how hard we had to push the cows, and we finally reached the point where we needed to do something different.”
The Schoches sold their milking herd, thinking they might go organic in hopes that it would generate more income. They got busy preparing their land for certification, but right about the time their heifers were coming online, organic creameries in the area announced they weren’t accepting any new shippers.
“Our choices were to bail or do something different with our milk,” Schoch said. “We came up with creating our own little creamery where we could process all our own milk, put in it glass bottles and sell it ourselves.
“Nobody was really doing that,” she added.
Dave, a mechanical engineer, drew up the blueprints, reimagining an existing barn as their new processing facility. However, they now faced a formidable challenge in realizing the conversion — how to feed their cows and pay their bills during the building process.
They made a budget and tried to stick to it, but, as with many such projects, it took much longer than anticipated and they ran out of money.
Someone suggested they run a Kickstarter campaign. The crowd funding platform let them tell their story, set a financial goal and, if they made it, they could keep the funds.
The family exceeded its goal by nearly $2,000, crowd funding $50,345 in the 2016 campaign.
“It turned out to be great because in reaching out to our community for help, we were also creating potential customers who were really excited about the idea,” Schoch said. “We were able to finish and opened our new facility in October of 2016.”
Schoch Dairy & Creamery produces only fluid, whole milk from their 50 cows, selling the bulk of it at the small retail store on their premises. About 30% goes to small food co-ops in the Newberg and Portland areas.
As opposed to large creameries that pasteurize milk at 200 degrees for a few seconds, the Schoches pasteurize at the lowest legal temperature — 145 degrees — and hold it for 30 minutes.
“Our pasteurization temperature is so low that it leaves a lot of natural enzymes in the milk and gives it a very full flavor,” Schoch said, “and we don’t separate so all the cream stays in the milk.
“Our goals were to save the family farm and to offer a great product to our local neighbors and community,” she said. “We have succeeded on both counts.”