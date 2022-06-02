ALBANY, Ore. — Ben and Amy Krahn’s dairy encompasses only 5 acres and 20 milking cows, but the couple has always had big dreams for the lifestyle it could provide for them and their two ag-centric daughters.
Situated on Riverside Road and nestled in the lush farmland of the Willamette Valley southwest of Albany, Royal Riverside Farm comes by its regal name purposely. Amy and both of her daughters are past and current tiara-wearers of the state dairy industry’s promotional programs, such as the Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador program and similar contests.
Amy was the Oregon State Princess Ambassador in 1996 (as Amy Poole) and Gracie, 20, is the current State Princess Ambassador — the first mother-daughter title-holders in the program’s 62-year history. Clancey, 17, currently reigns as the program’s Linn-Benton County representative, so next year possibly could see a Krahn family trifecta if she, too, is crowned the State Princess Ambassador.
The daughters raise the family’s mostly Jersey herd, the basis of which are national-award winning cows they say are, appropriately, “pampered like princesses.”
Ben, 48, claims fifth-generation status as a dairyman while Amy, 47, is the third generation of her family to work in the industry.
Ben grew up on a dairy in Wisconsin with Holsteins, while Amy’s roots are on a Hood River dairy farm, working with Jerseys.
“He was managing the OSU Dairy and I was teaching at Linn Benton Community College when we got together,” Amy said. “We both had this big heart and a dream but we couldn’t afford anything.”
But they were committed to teaching their daughters the same life skills that they grew up with, she said, “a lifestyle that instills faith, family and farm values (through) hard work, dedication and commitment.”
They purchased the Albany acreage and house at auction in 2010, all four of them working together with that lifestyle commitment in front of them.
By 2018, they had built a barn for the cows with an adjacent milking parlor and old-style glass bottling line where they process 650 gallons of creamline — pasteurized but un-homogenized — milk each week. They deliver that product to 50 stores around the state, as far away as Bend and Portland.
“There’s not a lot of dairies where there are people doing the milking, doing the bottling and doing the distribution,” Amy said.
In June of 2021, in a nod to the ongoing pandemic and in a further effort to maximize the return from their small operation, the family converted a small shed at the front of their property into the Classy Cow Farmstand.
There, they sell drive-up customers half-gallon and individual-sized bottles of their cream line and chocolate milk as well as meat products from their herd of hogs and fresh fruits and produce from Amy’s parents’ farm in Hood River.
Their good husbandry practices have rewarded them with exceptional cows providing high-quality milk, Amy said.
That, and the family’s passion for the show ring.
“We don’t just have milk quality, we have really pretty cows, show cows,” Clancey said, “and we are nationally known for being good showmen. As much as we are in the milk business, we’re marketing also, because we want that genetic superiority.”
“We said we can’t just feed our milk to our pigs, we need to recoup some of the costs of its production,” she said. “One of the dreams of our parents was to channel our grandparents’ ways, and that’s what really founded the idea of putting the milk into bottles.”
“At the end of the day, we love our animals.”