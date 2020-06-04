GERVAIS, Ore. — One of the secrets of survival in agriculture is flexibility — something Carole and Jerome Rosa learned early on in their quest to own and operate their own dairy.
A fifth-generation dairyman from Central California, Rosa said he and his wife purchased a 60-head dairy farm in the Willamette Valley in 1988. They were attracted to Oregon’s lower labor costs and its lack of a dairy quota — a fee system that allows dairy farmers to ship a certain volume of milk at a higher price.
Rosa said the quota system, geared to be a supply management tool, puts a majority of the market under the control of a few dairy farmers.
Dairy has changed a lot since the Rosas arrived in the state.
“When we moved to Oregon there were 800 dairies,” Rosa said. “Now there are fewer than 200.”
Further changes in the market convinced the Rosas to either become a direct supplier to the Tillamook County Creamery Association or go into a niche market. In 2000, when a deal to buy a farm on the coast fell through, they decided to go organic — the fifth Oregon dairy to do so.
Rosa said, “Of the fewer than 200 dairies left in the state, 80 are with Tillamook and another 60 to 65 are organic. Only about 30 are run as conventional dairies.”
Despite the naysayers claiming organic dairy farming was a trend that would eventually fade, Jer-Osa Organic Dairy has been successful for 20 years.
Rosa said for the first 15 years the dairy sold its milk to Organic Valley, a co-op based in La Crosse, Wis. Five years ago they joined Organic West, a privately owned company in Northern California.
“When we went with Organic Valley they had fewer than 100 producers,” Rosa said. “When we left there were over 1,500. It’s quite a success story.”
As a life-long dairyman, Rosa said the quality of grass defines the quality of the milk and the Willamette Valley boasts some of the most productive farm ground in the West.
Rosa said, “Being organic, you have to have your cattle out on grass during the grazing season.”
In the early spring the cows go to the Rosas’ ranch near Molalla, Ore., to graze. In November the herd returns to the Gervais farm.
“We want to have the cows on grass as much as possible,” Rosa said. “On grass they are happier and healthier.”
Also a beef rancher, in 2014 Rosa was hired as the Oregon Cattlemen Association’s executive director, which he said provided a platform to fight for cattle producers.
Keeping the operation running in his absence, Rosa said the farm hired a herd manager 12 years ago to help his wife, Carole, who he said has been integrally involved in day-to-day operations since the couple started farming in the Willamette Valley more than 30 years ago.
“When you have a dog in the fight it gives one a different perspective, the issues stay with you all the time,” Rosa said. “It drives you to do more, try harder. I have always felt passionately about advocating for beef and dairy.”