IDAHO FALLS — Several generations of the Reed family have been supplying milk and dairy products to customers around Idaho Falls for many years and have now expanded to include a much larger region.
Alan Reed’s great-grandfather moved to Idaho Falls from Iowa in 1910. Alan’s dad and uncles started the dairy in 1955, but the city grew around it.
“My generation continued the dairy until 1980 and then divided the operation. My uncle, Larry Reed, and I were partners in the dairy until he passed away. My brother, Bryon, grew the hay we fed and corn for silage,” Reed said.
Milk from their 20-acre dairy farm was sold as bottled milk, ice cream and cheese. The Reeds have a processing plant and a dairy store at the farm.
“We do milk home delivery as well as taking milk and dairy products to grocery stores,” Reed said. For many years, surplus milk was sent to the Glanbia cheese plant in Blackfoot, Idaho, but as their customer base expanded they were able to utilize all their milk.
Alan’s son, Sam, graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho with a business and finance degree and came back to the dairy. He is now the chief operating officer and runs day-to-day operations. Alan’s cousin, Mike Reed, is a partner, as is herdsman Refugio Cervantes.
“We had a closed herd of Holsteins. Then in July 2021 we moved our 250 cows to a dairy in Terreton and integrated them with that herd. The dairyman milks them for us and we haul the milk back here for processing.”
The cows are closer to the feed; a lot of good alfalfa hay is grown at Terreton, he said. It was time to move the cows; housing developments were getting too close to the dairy in Idaho Falls.
“We’re building a new processing plant; we’ve outgrown the old one that was built in 1955,” he said.
Reed’s Dairy ice cream and chocolate milk have a big following. They are sold to grocery stores and in their own store and milk routes. The original home delivery route includes customers from Blackfoot to Rexburg. The dairy store in Idaho Falls is open Monday through Saturday. They also have a dairy store in Ammon and will open one in Twin Falls soon.
A farm animal petting area next to the dairy store in Idaho Falls is open every summer, with a large grassy area for picnics. “We raise chickens that run around the place, and kids like to chase those.”
The petting areas include baby calves, a pony, goats and sheep, baby pigs and other animals.
“People come for ice cream, pet the animals and watch the cows,” he said.
Six years ago Reed purchased a milk delivery company in Boise. This gave him the opportunity to offer home delivery customers more foods produced locally in southern Idaho.
“We’ve continued the home delivery service and wholesale into several grocery stores. We bottle the milk here and haul it to Boise,” Reed said.
“We also have three dairy stores in the Treasure Valley — in Boise, Meridian and Kuna — selling ice cream, milk and cheese,” he said. “People enjoy being able to get fresh milk and dairy products locally.”
“We now deliver everything from cream cheese, chocolate milk and specialty items produced by local companies. These include coffee from a local coffee company, bread and pastries from two bakeries in Boise. We deliver eggs from Vogel Farms, cookies from Sweet Valley Cookies, High Desert Valley butter, etc. We offer Idaho products for our customers,” Reed said.
This includes produce and meat from a beef producer in Boise and one near Idaho Falls. “The farmer who is milking our cows has a feed yard and produces beef for us that we sell directly to consumers.”
The delivery service is handy for people who don’t want to go downtown.
“Our home delivery is a way they can get things delivered and not have to drive to the grocery store. We were really busy during the pandemic; many people were buying all their groceries from us and having them delivered,” he said.