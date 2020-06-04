According to the owners of Achadinha Cheese Co. and Pacheco Family Dairy, it’s the cows and goats that run the farm, not the owners.
“We tell people our ‘girls’ are not pets and we are a working farm,” said Donna Pacheco. “We certainly do have our favorites and the cows do have names and personalities."
For example, she said her son William's Jersey cow herd, No. 44 is known as "The Queen." She is the first in the milking barn, the first to eat and is also known to be the bully of the herd.
Macy, No. 77, has a tendency to walk in front of the cheese plant so she can look at her own reflection in the windows, Pacheco said.
In addition to 100 Jersey cows, they keep 50 Nubian goats.
Nubian goats are similar to the cows in both milk quality and personality. One of the family’s favorite goats has been named the "Holy Goat" because they bought her from nuns in Southern California.
Pacheco’s husband, Jim, is a third-generation dairyman whose family tradition began in Achadinha, Portugal. All four of their children are involved.
William owns the dairy cows, helps on the ranch and at farmers markets. Daniel runs the dump trucks, hauls livestock on the ranch and works at farmers markets. Elizabeth is in school for marketing and agricultural business while she works in the cheese plant, office and at farmers markets. David hauls livestock and helps with farm work.
“All of the kids are now partners in all we have: the cheese plant, property, goats, beef cows and trucks,” Donna Pacheco said. “They all have worked hard for this lifestyle. Working hard is the only way they will be able to carry on the property.”
They offer tours of their vertically integrated operation
Farm tours are complete from beginning to end, showing how the “girls” are taken care of to the production of the cheese.
Donna Pacheco runs the cheese plant that began in her kitchen in 2008 and is now located on the property. All of the milk, raised for the butter fat, produced on the farm goes into Achadinha’s farmstead cheeses.
The cows are pastured year-round and are also fed brewer’s grain from two local breweries, whey with kombucha, and the best hay the family can find. No hormones, antibiotics, or pesticides are used.
The flavors of the cheeses change based on what the “girls” are eating and the season.
“We believe in feeding our ‘girls’ a more alkaline diet so that the milk they produce is more alkaline, making the cheese easier to digest and better for us.” she said. “Goat milk is blended with the cow milk to make a tasty aged cheese.”
The Ferry Plaza Farmers Market, operated by Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture, is a showcase for their cheeses.
"What the Pacheco family is doing is rare and special, with four generations of farming behind their delicious, award-winning cheeses. It's all the result of their humane animal care, thoughtful pasture stewardship, and loving craft," said Brie Mazurek, communications director of CUESA.