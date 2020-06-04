HELVETIA, Ore. — Five years ago, Dave and Casey Schoch made a decision that changed the trajectory of their dairy forever.
After 25 years of running a conventional dairy, they transitioned to organic and began to process their milk, which they sold directly to consumers.
“It was the only way to save the farm,” Dave Schoch said. “If we stayed in conventional, we would have been bankrupt.”
Schoch Dairy and Creamery has been family-run for three generations, and milks 40 cows on 75 acres.
The creamery does vat pasteurization, in which it uses lower temperatures for more time.
“It leaves a lot of natural flavor in the milk,” Casey Schoch said.
The first Schoch Dairy dates back to the mid-1800s in Switzerland, before the family immigrated to the U.S. in 1955.
The family first settled in Salinas, Calif., where relatives still run a dairy called Schoch Family Farmstead.
In 1966, Dave’s parents moved to Helvetia, 16 miles west of Portland, where Schoch Dairy and Creamery was founded.
Although Dave grew up on the farm, he worked as a mechanical engineer until 1990 when he decided to move back to the farm.
Dave said it “was more a now or never” because at the time his parents were getting older and their longtime employee was looking at a different career path.
When they were conventional, Schoch Dairy had around 200 cows. The transition to organic and self-processing took a lot longer than they thought it would.
Dave said the financial burden was the biggest challenge. They borrowed some money and undertook an online Kickstarter campaign. They reached their goal of $50,000. The creamery was 80% completed at the time, and Dave said it helped with “the last hump.”
One of the more surprising parts of the transition was interacting with the public, Dave said. He was used to only seeing a few employees and family workers, but with the store on the farm he sees much more of the public.
“I’ve been adjusting, but it’s a different way to do business,” he said, adding that part of his job is answering customers’ questions.
Casey said they try to be open to visitors because they want customers to see how their cows are treated and make a connection with the cows that make their milk.
Education is another important factor. They lend their cows to local students so they can compete in 4-H. Casey said many children don’t have the opportunity to have a dairy cow, and it helps keep the area’s dairy 4-H program alive.
They also host field trips for age groups ranging from preschool to retirement homes.
Another unique aspect of Schoch Dairy is its relationship with the Indian community. Dave said that because cows are sacred in the Hindu religion, they have helped take part in celebrations and blessings because their cows are tame enough. He added that it’s helped him learn about different cultures that there were new to him.
Schoch Dairy and Creamery has remained open during COVID-19, and Dave said that their business has doubled since the outbreak started.
“I don’t want to feel like we’re taking advantage of the situation,” he said, “but we’re doing fine right now.”