CHEWELAH, Wash. — Clover Mountain Dairy near Chewelah, Wash., transformed an empty 40-acre field into an organic dairy destined for statewide sales in three years.
“We built up the farm and associated infrastructure from scratch as our U.S. Coast Guard commitments allowed,” said Stacy Thomas, who owns the business with his wife, Virginia.
“We began with fluid whole milk in glass bottles, but soon expanded into other flavored milks like chocolate, eggnog and a particularly popular coffee version called Cafe Latte. Now we also make whole milk yogurt and cheese including feta, cheddar curds, cheddar, Monterey jack, pepper jack and Gouda.”
Stacy takes the lead on technical aspects of production and processing, while Virginia spearheads marketing and sales.
“We both work in all areas and really enjoy working together on our own schedule,” Stacy said. “We can keep the farm a manageable size and make a good living with a small herd by direct marketing.”
Stacy grew up riding his family’s milk trucks around eastern Washington and northern Idaho and worked on a dairy before joining the Coast Guard in 2000. While on active duty, both sought out learning and work experience on dairies wherever they were stationed.
Clover Mountain Dairy, certified organic by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, has Jersey cows with New Zealand genetics and are grass-fed.
“The New Zealand genetics really allow the cows to excel on pasture as they are more efficient grazers and seem to hold body condition better on forage alone,” Stacy said. “Our cows are incredibly healthy and hardy, so vet bills are minimal. They have amazing foot health as well with no need to ever trim hooves.
“The Jerseys live up to their creamy reputation with our milk averaging 5 to 7% butterfat, which really makes our products stand out to our customers.”
The cows are milked once a day in the morning in a refurbished Surge side-opener parlor.
“Even with a small herd, it was important to us to have a raised parlor for our back and knees,” Stacy said. “We also really like the ability to see the entire side of the cow, as that is really important for monitoring animal health and catching anything early. We bucket milked in the parlor for the first two years, but are currently installing a pipeline.”
Milk is cooled and held in a 130-gallon Van-Vetter bulk tank until it is transferred to the processing room.
“We love our set-up and are happy with how it has performed,” Stacy said.
The dairy has four milk cows this year and will have eight next year.
“We plan to grow to milk around 10 cows on average,” Stacy said. “Our land and infrastructure could support 20 to 25 cows, but we don’t want to push ourselves or our land that hard.”
Located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in northeast Washington, the farm is far enough east that it is spared from the worst effects of the Cascades’ rain shadow and gets 18 to 20 inches of rain. The orientation of the Rocky Mountains also shields the farm from the worst of the arctic air from the north. The area has four distinct seasons with panoramic views of valleys and mountains.
“The area was always a milk shed for eastern Washington because of these attributes, which allows lush pastures and hardy cows,” Stacy said.
Stacy and Virginia have learned from trial and error and mentors rather than the college education route.
“We’re pretty transparent, chronicling our farm journey on our YouTube channel,” he said.
This year the focus is expanding its cheese enterprise. The farm is installing a “cheese cave” funded with a grant that will allow it to quadruple its aging space and begin selling statewide. It is also designing farm short courses for those interested in learning about small farming and organic animal management with a focus on getting veterans into small farming.
The Thomas’ are founding board members of a new nonprofit called Columbia Community Creamery in Chewelah that seeks to revitalize the fairy industry by providing support to farms and milk to the community.
Stacy said he’s noticed a shift in consumers’ product preference in the three years of operation.
“We’ve seen the consumer change to wanting higher quality fresh milk that hasn’t been homogenized or ultra-pasteurized, as well as more concerned about how we are caring for our cows,” he said.
Stacy said the farm suffered some supply chain issues at the start of the pandemic when it was new.
“But, on the other hand, consumers saw how fragile the supply chain was when it came to food, so many became much more aware of local food,” he said. “We have never had to dump product due to lack of customers.”
The farm’s current customer base is the local community, mostly with direct sales, at the Chewelah Farmers Market and Bluecreek Mercantile, a local general story a half-mile from the farm.
“Our customers fall into the entire spectrum of income demographics, but they all appreciate high-quality local food,” Stacy said. “We always sell out of all our products and even have requests from around the state and country that we could never possibly fill.”
Another hurdle during this past year of drought was finding organic hay as the farm feed production was one-third what it normally would be on the farm’s dryland acres.
“Thankfully, we were saved by irrigated hay out of central Washington,” Stacy said. “We continue to work on improving our soil, especially percent organic matter, to hold and use water more efficiently. We have noticed that our fields green up faster in the spring and rebound quicker from our summer slump than other regional producers.”
The Thomases thought that, as a seasonal dairy that dries cows in late winter that calve in the spring, regaining customers would be a challenge. However, that’s not been the case.
“Our customers have all been very local,” Stacy said. “The dry period gives us some much needed time to rejuvenate and get off the farm.”