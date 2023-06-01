Brodt Dairy

Colton Brodt, left, with Barrett, Amanda and Blakely, raise dairy cows using robotic milking systems in Humboldt County, Calif.

FERNDALE, Calif. — Dairyman Colton Brodt says the robots working at his dairy keep the cows happy.

“We average right around 2.5 milkings per day,” he said. “It is a guided flow system so that cows can move freely around the facilities and get milked when they have permission.”

