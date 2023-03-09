Since 2007, John and Marlene Bles have run 400 cattle on their 850 acres near Klamath Falls, which they irrigate to raise hay for their livestock.
In 2016, they joined a pilot program offered by Pacific Power in partnership with Connected Energy.
Irrigation Load Control (ILC) is a peak energy reduction program to help Pacific Power seamlessly meet its customers’ energy requirements.
“In a nutshell, Pacific Power is offering irrigators in our service area financial incentives in the form of seasonal bill credits to enroll in this program,” said Alex Osteen, Pacific Power’s Senior Demand Response Manager. “An installer comes out and hooks up a device on their agricultural pumps, and then during peak grid events we send a signal that remotely shuts off the power on that device to save energy on the grid.
“After the event is over, another signal is sent to turn it back on, so it is available again,” he added.
“We thought we’d try out the program and see how it went and we’ve been very happy with it,” Marlene Bles said. “The $2,000 to $3,000 in annual savings have really added up over seven years.”
The Bles family started with a main well accommodating a 100-horsepower pump and three booster pumps for a total of 240 horsepower. They recently added a second well to the system.
During its pilot phase, the voluntary program was modified to add the option of shorter interruption notices in exchange for larger incentives.
The 22.5-minute notice pays the largest incentive at $45/kilowatt-hour.
The couple has continued adding pumps and their load now totals 440 horsepower, all using the 22.5-minute notice option. The new program, along with the added pumps, could increase their annual incentives from a previous average of $2,500 per year to between $4,500 and $5,000 this year.
Designed and refined, Pacific Power is now rolling out the ILC to all qualifying irrigators in Oregon and Washington.
“During the summer season, there are times when there are a lot of demands on our power system,” Osteen said. “The cooperation of irrigators helps keep the grid balanced and that’s why we compensate them.”
For example, participants agree to hold off watering at their usual time during peak events. Those who usually irrigate in the afternoon might shift to the following morning when the demand isn’t as great.
“Customers can choose whether they want to be notified by email or text along with how much notice they want to get from us,” said Kari Greer, senior community relations manager.
“The ability to participate may vary by water source,” said Don Jones, demand response project manager. “Those pulling water from an underground well may have more options of controlling when water is available to them than someone pulling water out of an irrigation canal.”
Bles calls it a simple, well-run program.
“It’s almost a no-brainer,” she said. “It’s easy to sign up, participate and be hands-off, and if we have an issue, they’re quick to send a technician.”
In addition to its booth presence at the Central Oregon Ag Show, Pacific Power will offer a presentation each day outlining the program.
“People can sign up for the program right there if they want to,” Jones said. “We can capture their information and get them going on the spot.
“We aspire to make this of benefit to our irrigation customers.”
To learn more, customers may contact program staff directly at pacificpowerilc@connectedenergy.com; call 855-644-3276; or visit the Pacific Power webpage at https://bit.ly/3HIqPng.
