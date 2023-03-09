The folks at Midstate Power Products say they are glad they got in on the ground floor of the Central Oregon Ag Show and are proud to be a sponsor again this year.

“Last year’s ag show was a very successful weekend despite being in its first year,” Midstate Power Products co-owner Monica Platt said. “It was well received by the public, and we had a lot of action at the display booth, it’s a good target group and we received a lot of interest from the public as a result of our being there.”

